Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra top IT exporters from TS: Hysea

Hyderabad: IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra were recognised as the top three IT/ITeS exporters from Telangana during 29th edition of Annual Innovation Summit and Awards 2021 jointly organised by HYSEA (Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association) and Software Technology Park of India (STPI) here on Thursday. Microsoft India (R&D) and Qualcomm India stood as the top two IT/ITES exporters from the State in the MNC category.

Indian Blockchain Standards Committee Chairman, Founding Member of SucSeed Indovation Fund and former president of Hysea JA Chowdary was presented with Lifetime Achievement award on the occasion. As the founding member of STPI, Hyderabad he worked tirelessly beyond the call of duty, to attract multinational companies, top talent and investments to the city. He was instrumental in working with the government of combined Andhra Pradesh and Government of India in building a conducive ecosystem that brought IT investments to Hyderabad during the early years of the 'Hyderabad to Cyberabad' transformation.

Bharani K Aroll, President of Hysea, shared that the event brings together every year majority of the city's innovation eco-system consisting of We-Hub, T-Hub, TiE, TSIC, Hyderabad Angels and IIIT-H. The theme for this year's summit was 'Digital Convergence: Touching Lives and Businesses'. The summit explored how 'digital' is powering growth of industry by impacting various sectors and at the same time touching our lives.

CVD Ram Prasad, Director, STPI, Hyderabad said, "Despite the pandemic, the IT sector in Telangana has recorded double digit growth and maintained the growth rate ahead of the same with reference to national figures. There has been significant growth of IT exports and a sustained addition of employment in this sector during last financial year".

This year, more than 30 startup finalists showcased their products and competed for awards in 6 different categories – emerging product, fast growing enterprise product, fast growing consumer product, established product, product with social impact, and product led by women. Additionally, Hyderabad's Hot 10 startups for this year were also chosen by Hysea. Over 500 delegates, including 200 IT industry leaders, attended the event.