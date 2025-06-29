Inhumane Attack on MAHA News Headquarters Sparks Outrage: BJP Leader Demands Action

Gadwal: In a strongly worded press conference held in Aija town, former Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP president S. Ramachandra Reddy vehemently condemned the recent attack on the headquarters of MAHA News, calling it "inhuman and a direct assault on the freedom of the press."

Addressing media personnel, Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that media—both print and electronic—play a critical role in highlighting public grievances and shedding light on important societal issues. “News channels and newspapers are the voice of the people. Whether it is exposing good or evil, it is the primary duty of the media to inform citizens transparently,” he stated.

The former BJP leader pointed to the attack on MAHA News as a direct consequence of its recent reports on the controversial issue of phone tapping. According to reports, the attack involved masked individuals armed with sticks and flower pots storming the media outlet’s headquarters, intimidating staff and attempting to sabotage its operations.

Mr. Reddy accused followers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including supporters of party leaders K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), of orchestrating the attack in retaliation for the channel’s investigative reports. “This shows a dangerous intolerance towards press freedom. It is unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said.

He called on BRS party president KCR to immediately suspend all individuals involved in the incident and urged law enforcement agencies to take swift and stern legal action against the perpetrators. “Silencing the media through fear tactics is cowardice. Those responsible must face the law,” he declared.

The event was also attended by several BJP functionaries, including Aija Town and Mandal Presidents Kompati Bhagat Reddy and Gopalakrishna, along with Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Bellankonda Nagaraju, Mahesh, and other local party leaders, all of whom echoed support for media rights and condemned the violence.

The incident has sparked outrage among press freedom advocates, with growing calls for protection of journalists and accountability for those seeking to suppress freedom of expression.

The situation continues to unfold, and further investigations are underway. MAHA News has resumed operations under increased security.