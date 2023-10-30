Innovating ways to boost handloom sector in Telangana

Hyderabad: With an aim to geo-code the handloom households using the GIS (Geographic Information System) software and apply cluster analysis to identify the community needs of small clusters, Dr Sheela Suryanarayana from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) along with her research team Taru Shekar Reddy and Shankar Shankaraiah toured Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts in Telangana. The information on the occupational health status of handloom workers, women’s empowerment and marketing has been collected and will be analysed with the aim of providing policy inputs.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sheela Suryanarayana says, “Women in the handloom sector are actively engaged in full-time work alongside men, even while dedicating additional hours to household responsibilities. While some women are weavers, the majority are involved as allied workers. It's important to note that a significant number of men work directly on the loom, while women primarily take on allied roles, often receiving lower wages. Men acknowledge the indispensable contribution of women to their work, stating, “Without women, we cannot do any work.”

However, when a man working on the loom passes away, women are often left to take up only allied tasks, and they often lack access to specific health insurance. Handloom workers encounter a variety of occupational health issues, and the nature of these health problems varies from one cluster to another, depending on the specific tasks they are engaged in.”



While the SFRUTI (Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries) programmes have achieved some success, they face challenges in creating a significant impact. These programmes often see a higher participation of men as members, with women not being the primary beneficiaries, and this is exacerbated by a lack of awareness among women regarding these initiatives.

Dr Sheela Suryanarayana says, “In Telangana, a considerable number of handloom workers have bank accounts, and there is a significant level of education and widespread access to mobile devices. However, these resources and opportunities are not fully utilised. Despite these available facilities, more concerted efforts should be made to actively involve women in marketing and empower them within the handloom sector.”

Many handlooms are not geo-indexed, and there are cases where individuals engaged in handloom activities are not officially recognised as handloom workers. These challenges, coupled with marketing difficulties and the high cost of materials like silk yarn, have contributed to keeping handloom workers at lower income levels, often reliant on master weavers or cooperatives for support.

Extensive, focused studies on the handloom sector in India are imperative, considering its significance as a traditional art form. It is crucial to take measures to ensure that these workers are not underpaid and that this sector is adequately protected. Substantial investments are needed to support and rejuvenate this sector. Unfortunately, many handloom workers are facing health challenges, with a significant number of them becoming paralysed. These issues underscore the urgency of addressing the well-being and livelihoods of handloom workers and preserving this cultural heritage.