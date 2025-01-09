Inspiring journey of tribal youth entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: A group of tribal youth from a remote area in the old Adilabad district has defied adversity to establish a successful tiffin center in LB Nagar in the city. Their story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of self-improvement.

Fifteen years ago, 30-year-old Mohan and three of his friends migrated to Hyderabad in search of better opportunities. Coming from a forest area with limited job prospects, they initially worked as daily wage labourers. Despite their hardships, they were committed to improving their lives. Observing the city's growing food industry, they saw an opportunity to start a small food business, leveraging their cooking skills to cater to the needs of fellow workers.

They began by offering homemade tiffins, featuring a few basic dishes like dosas and upma. The response was overwhelmingly positive, prompting them to open a small tiffin center in LB Nagar. The area, home to well-established eateries like Chutneys and Raghavendra Tiffins, presented stiff competition, but Mohan and his team stood out by offering unique varieties like Karam Dosa, Masala Dosa, Onion Dosa, and Upma Dosa. These dishes quickly gained popularity and became a favorite among local tiffin lovers.Mohan reflects on their journey, saying, "We came to Hyderabad 15 years ago after facing struggles in our native Tanda. We saw the food industry growing fast and realized we could make a difference by offering something special." Despite their success, they have opted not to partner with online food delivery platforms like Zomato or Swiggy, as the demand exceeds their capacity. During peak times, they hire extra workers to ensure quality and timely service. The team operates efficiently, with each member playing a crucial role. Ramu, a team member, emphasizes their dedication: "It’s a big task every day to keep up with the increasing demand, but we are committed to making fresh, tasty food."

Though their tiffin center closes by 12:30 pm daily, the team doesn’t rest. In the evenings, they focus on producing millet-based chapatis—using Jowar, Pearl Millet, and Finger Millet—which are sold to diabetic patients and the elderly seeking healthier diets. As demand for these healthy options grows, the team plans to expand into new areas like Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Habsiguda and Tarnaka.

"We’ve succeeded as small entrepreneurs in the food industry," says Mohan, confident about their future. "Now, we plan to open more outlets and become a leading food supply unit in the city."

What started as a desperate attempt to find sustainable livelihoods has blossomed into a thriving venture. Mohan and his team not only built a better life but are also leaving a legacy in Hyderabad’s competitive food industry. "Hard work always pays off," Mohan reflects, a sentiment that perfectly encapsulates their remarkable journey.