Install "Gamyam "app to track the TSRTC BUS position: DM Manjula

The Gadwal district RTC Depot Manager R Manjula urged the passengers to install Gamyam app to track the position of a RTC bus.

It is known that the Managing director of State Road transport department Sajjannar has launched the application recently.

Hence the depot manager Manjula advised to all the RTC staff and Passengers to know the position of the bus in which our children,or relatives are traveling. So every passenger who have a Android phone can install the Gamyam app for hassle free journey.She also urged the staff to take appropriate measures to ensure awareness about the app among the passengers.