Instil fear in beneficiaries
Why should the government extend freebies and other financial benefits to the boozers?
This is something which the government should consider seriously. The governments have been spending thousands of crores of rupees on welfare plans.
There is no point if the beneficiaries take it for granted. The beneficiary should have the fear of losing freebies if he/she consumes liquor.
Guduri Ravi, farmer, Hanumakonda
