Intense battle brews in Kollapur

Mahabubnagar: In a political showdown set to unfold on November 30, Kollapur constituency finds itself at the centre of an enthralling face-off between the incumbent MLA, Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. In this regard, the impending clash has introduced a captivating dynamic as both contenders are employing distinct strategies, injecting an element of uncertainty into the forthcoming assembly elections.



Harshavardhan Reddy’s Robust Campaign

The sitting MLA, Harshavardhan Reddy, has launched an intensive campaign, leaving no stone unturned in securing unwavering support from his cadre across rural and urban areas. His meticulous approach includes house-to-house canvassing and regular community meetings with local leaders. The MLA strategically highlights the welfare and development programmes initiated by the BRS government over the past decade, showcasing achievements such as the laying of CC and BT roads, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalayanalaxmi, and others.

Krishna Rao’s youth-centric approach

In contrast, Jupally Krishna Rao, representing the Congress party, leans heavily on youth sentiment and the incumbency factor. Capitalising on the perceived shortcomings of the BRS party in providing sufficient employment opportunities, Rao positions himself as a victim of these policies, aiming to resonate particularly with the rural youth. Political analysts highlight the importance of the Congress ticket for Rao but note the uncertain half needed for victory.

Strategic defections

Significantly, Harshavardhan seeks to tip the scales in his favour by strategically poaching key leaders, including Jogu Nagaseshu, previously aligned with Jupally. The defection of influential figures, coupled with other Congress leaders, has reshaped the political landscape in favour of the BRS party. Momentum appears to be growing, with disenchanted cadres from the Kollapur Congress party also aligning themselves with Harshavardhan.