Inter exams cancellation in telangana gets a thumbs up

Hyderabad: Students, parents, teachers and principals on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief after getting the news of the cancellation of second- year Intermediate examination.

While anxiety regarding the exams has ended, students are worried about how the assessment will be done. Many said they should be assessed on their performance in the Intermediate first year; no historical reference should be taken.

Most teachers and parents have welcomed the move, but a few are worried that the cancellation of exams may put students at a disadvantage later in life.

Sirisha, a junior lecturer, who teaches chemistry for MPC students, said:"Many students who scored fewer marks in first-year could have another chance in second-year exam to score more, but here it is a disadvantage for them as they can't show their calibre now. The assessment part will be based on the performance of Intermediate first-year marks. The pre-final exams conducted by colleges in the second-year and class performance will be considered as well."

Prabhu Shetty, Vice-Principal, Sri Chaitanya educational institution, felt the criteria for assessment will be based on performance in the first-year exams and other exams conducted in the second year, as they do not have any other alternative.

"It's not that good for students to promote blindly without knowing anything about students' knowledge. But given the atmosphere prevailing today, we do not have any other alternative but to go with the decision of the government," he added.

Said, Vaishnavi, whose daughter is in II intermediate:"It is a parent and child-centric decision. The uncertainty is over for everyone. Students were tensed due to no proper interaction between teachers and students and were unsure about topics in subjects. So, this is a sensible decision. I hope colleges maintain uniformity while grading students."

Kumar, a student of a well-known college in the City said: Lack of interaction between teachers and students was a big issue. Also, all students don't have the luxury to attend online classes as they don't possess an android mobile. It is a fair decision.

Akshita Gumte, who hopes to study BCom, said: "Whatever the decision is, but students are always at loss. If we sit for exams, we would be a little serious which would help us in attempting NEET and Mains exams later. However, the government should have made the decision at a quick pace. Now we have to enrol ourselves in our choice of colleges or universities."

Expressing a similar view as Akshita, a parent said "most students study seriously when board exams are round the corner. I'm worried about the future of these students."