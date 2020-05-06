Telangana: Inter paper evaluation begins from today, SSC exams in May

Telangana: The valuation of Intermediate answer papers will begin from today, as directed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. To make sure that the intermediate results are announced in time for the students to take admissions into national institutions, the CM directed the education department to begin the valuation.

He also said that the SSC exams in the state will be rescheduled in May itself. "The government will seek the permission of the High Court to conduct remaining eight papers of SSC exams in May and hope for the positive direction," said the Chief Minister.

Only three papers of SSC were held before the lockdown and the remaining eight papers are being planned in May with all the precautionary measures following permission of the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that the lockdown in the state is extended till May 29 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A curfew will continue during the lockdown period from 7 pm to 7 am. Liquor shops in the state were also given permission to open except for those in the containment zones from today 10 am to 6 pm.