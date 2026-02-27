Inter-state ganja racket busted

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Charminar Zone team, along with the Afzalgunj police, busted an inter-state ganja peddling racket near MGBS and arrested eight persons, including three minors. The police seized 23 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Kishor Takri (38), a ganja procurer, transporter and peddler; Panmati Takri (30); Lakshmi Takri (30); Balaram Khilo (26); three Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), all natives of Odisha; and Shankar Singh (32) of Dhoolpet. According to the police, interrogation revealed that Kishor had been supplying ganja in bulk to peddlers in Hyderabad for the past two years. Two cases had previously been registered against him. He allegedly procured ganja from suppliers identified as Indra Madi and Sanjay at a rate of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per kg. Through an acquaintance of Shankar Singh, he began supplying ganja in bulk at Rs 7,000 per kg.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Task Force, said that recently Shankar placed an order for 23 kg of ganja and transferred Rs 1.40 lakh online as payment. On Wednesday, the accused reached Hyderabad and contacted Shankar Singh to collect the consignment.

When Shankar arrived to receive the parcel, the police apprehended the accused and seized the contraband. Further investigation is underway.