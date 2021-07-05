Inter-state water dispute not within our purview: Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday said that neither the Supreme Court nor it has the authority to inquire into inter-state water disputes. The court was dealing with the lunch motion petition filed over GO 34 issued by the state government related to the usage of Krishna river water for power generation.

The High Court objected to Advocate general Prasad's plea to post the petition on the Supreme Court's bench and questioned if the courts could hear the inter-state water disputes. The court also asked the government's counsel to go through the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rajolibanda project and adjourned the matter to July 6.



The farmers from Krishna district mentioned in their petition that the Telangana government's power generation using Krishna water is against the AP reorganisation act and objected to the generation of power with water.

