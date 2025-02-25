Live
Intermediate Exams 2025: Telangana Board Releases Hall Tickets
Highlights
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has released hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations starting on March 5. Students can access their hall tickets online and collect them from their college principals.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has released hall tickets for the upcoming exams starting March 5.
First and second-year students can access their hall tickets through their college logins. A new feature includes a QR code for easy access to exam centers.
Students can collect their hall tickets from their college principals, and they will also receive an SMS with a download link.
Any corrections should be reported through the college principals.
