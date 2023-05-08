Live
Intermediate results to be declared tomorrow
Highlights
The results intermediate students who have appeared for first year and second year examinations during Intermediate Public Examinations
Hyderabad: The results intermediate students who have appeared for first year and second year examinations during Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023 (for both general/vocational streams) will be declared at 11 am on Tuesday by Minister for Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy.
According to TSBIE officials after the declaration of results, for the convenience of the students and parents the marks secured by the candidates will also made available in https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.
