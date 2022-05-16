Intermediate student falls from college building, dies

Peddapalli: A final-year intermediate student died after falling from the third floor of the college building on Sunday night in Telangana State Minority Residential School, Narrashalpalli of NTPC. The student identified as Mohd Rauf was a resident of Ganganagar in Godavarikhani. According to the students and staff of the school, Rauf along with a few other students went to the third floor of the building around 10 pm. Knowing that the students were there on the top floor of the building, school staff went to the third floor to bring them back.

Noticing the staff reaching to them, students ran helter-skelter to avoid being caught by the staff. In a process, Rauf fell down from the top of the building and sustained severe injuries. The school authorities immediately rushed him to Godavarikhani area hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The NTPC police began investigation after registering a case.

Earlier in the day, , an infant was apprehended by unknown persons from Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple on Monday morning. According to the police, a resident of Shanthinagar in Karimnagar town, Lavanya, along with her two sons was staying at the steps of the temple during the last four days. Unknown persons, who offered liquor to Lavanya on Sunday night, fled along with her younger son aged 21 days. Lavanya lodged a complaint with Vemulawada police. Based on her complaint police registered the case and launched man hunt for the boy.

In another incident, a 23-year-old B Tech graduate allegedly committed suicide at Burgampad mandal headquarters in the district on Monday.

The deceased identified as M Sai Kishan, who was unemployed, hanged himself at his residence at Pandava Basti locality. Financial troubles were said to be the reason behind his extreme step.

The local police shifted the body to Burgampad government hospital and probing into the incident.