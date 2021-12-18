International arbitration centre opened in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday inaugurated International arbitration centre (IAMC) here at Phoenix VK tower at Nanakramguda.

After the opening ceremony, the Chief Minister and CJI inspected the arrangements and infrastructure. The government has allocated lands to the centre which is being run in a building on temporary basis at present.

The ceremony is attended by Supreme Court advocate Justice Lavu Nageshwar Rao, Justice Hima Kohli, Supreme court retired judge Justice RV Ravindran, high court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Minister for law Indra Karan Reddy, home minister Mahmood Ali, tourism minister Srinivas Goud.

The IAMC was opened to resolve the problems quickly that arose due to the lack of sufficient judges. Earlier, CJI Ramana said that IAMC will not confine itself in settling commercial disputes but also look into the disputes of ordinary people.