International Wonder Book of Records recognises Palamuru plantation drive

Mahabubnagar: The International Wonder Book of Records on Wednesday recognized Haritha Haram plantation initiative taken up by Palamuru Zilla Mahila Samakhya PZMS), Self-help Group (SHG) to grow greenery and increase forest cover in Mahabubnagar district.

The PZMS had constituted SHGs from more than 284 villages and prepared more than 1.14 crore seed balls and threw them across open areas surrounding the forest regions in the district. Seed ball idea was developed by District Collector S Venkat Rao and DRDA senior officials and the drive became a grand success with the support of district administration and local Minister Srinivas Goud. Since this is a unique kind of plantation programme taken up exclusively by self-help groups, the authorities of International Wonder Book of Records had recognised this as one of most novel initiative towards increasing forest cover.

According to PZMS member M Surekha, more than 69,200 women of 5,880 self-help groups from 284 village prepared over one crore seed balls within nine days in June and July of this year, which were threw

manually and with the help of drones in open lands and in forest areas. The seed balls were prepared with 10 different varieties of seeds.

She thanked the district administration for their support in achieving this great fete and also thanked the authorities of International Wonder Book of Records for recognising their efforts for increasing green cover and environment protection.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and DRDA officials and ZMS members participated in seed ball throwing and achieved recognition by the International Wonder Book of Records.

In his letter to the ZMS, India Chief Coordinator of International Wonder Book of Records Bingi Narender Goud said that the efforts of PZMS to grow greenery and protect environment by throwing more than one crore seed balls in just a period of nine days were identified and it was selected under special category and recorded in the wonder book of records, he stated.