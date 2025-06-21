International Yoga Day Celebrated Across Jogulamba Gadwal District with Enthusiasm and Unity

Gadwal: The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great fervor on Saturday at Smriti Vanam in the Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters. The event saw the participation of District Additional Collector Mr. Lakshmi Narayana, who also performed yoga asanas and addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life for building a healthy society.

In his keynote message, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana extended heartfelt wishes to all citizens on the occasion of International Yoga Day. He elaborated on the importance of yoga, stating that just as we take great care in cultivating land for a good harvest, we must also tend to our bodies with similar dedication. He metaphorically explained that, “When land is purified and nurtured with good seeds, it yields a bountiful crop; likewise, when we cleanse our body through yoga, practice good deeds, and nurture positive thoughts, we attain the priceless fruit of good health.”

He emphasized that while doctors provide treatment after a disease sets in, yoga masters guide individuals to stay mentally and physically fit proactively. “Yoga is not merely an exercise,” he said, “but a holistic path that bestows health to the body and peace to the mind.” He urged everyone to dedicate at least 30 minutes every day to yoga, affirming that this habit would ensure physical strength, mental stability, and overall well-being.

“Practicing mindful lifestyles like yoga not only enhances individual health and happiness but also contributes to family joy, better performance at work, and eventually a peaceful and prosperous society,” he added.

Following the public event, the Additional Collector conducted a yoga session with the staff at the IDOC office and continued to explain the broader relevance of yoga in daily administrative and professional life.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by:

ASHA workers, Collectorate staff, and many youth participants.

Yoga Day Celebrated at VR High School, Aiza Municipality

Simultaneously, VR High School in the Aiza Municipality under Jogulamba Gadwal District organized its own International Yoga Day celebrations. The event was graced by prominent BJP leaders, including former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy, as well as town and mandal presidents Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Gopalakrishna, along with their team.

On this occasion, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy spoke about the long-standing connection between yoga and Indian culture. He recounted the historic first International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21, 2015, where 35,985 people from 84 countries gathered to perform yoga, setting two Guinness World Records. Since then, June 21st has been celebrated globally every year with grand yoga events.

He noted that renowned yoga gurus, celebrities, and public figures participate in these events to demonstrate the richness of yoga asanas and raise awareness about their benefits. “If yoga becomes part of our lives, we can certainly live healthier lives,” he said. “Even foreigners have embraced yoga because they recognize its immense benefits.”

Mr. Reddy highlighted that regular practice of yoga helps alleviate stress and anxiety and serves as a solution for many health issues. He particularly emphasized the importance of Surya Namaskars (Sun Salutations), calling them the most crucial sequence of twelve yoga poses. “It’s due to such significance that yoga has been rightfully honored with a dedicated international day,” he remarked.

Participants at Aiza Event Included:

The twin celebrations at Smriti Vanam and VR High School reflected the growing awareness and enthusiasm for yoga in Jogulamba Gadwal district. With participation from officials, leaders, youth, and health workers, the events conveyed a powerful message: Yoga is India's gift to the world and a path to individual and societal harmony.