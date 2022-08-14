Intinta Innovator programme nurturing young scientists

Karimnagar: Intinta Innovator programme being conducted for the last three years to promote innovation and creativity in Telangana has been nurturing young scientists.

In all 33 districts of Telangana an online innovation exhibition is being organised simultaneously on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at the district level.

The Telangana government has taken this initiative to identify an innovator in every household, with the aim of creating a connection between citizens and innovators, apart from students, engineers and scientists. Through this exhibition people will be encouraged to come up with innovations from all sectors and communities with opportunities for innovation in rural innovation, student innovation, start-up innovation, micro and small scale industries. An Executive Engineer working in Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Pasaragonda Ramakrishna, created two innovations this year. The first one is the X1900 Travel Electric Joystick Testing Tool and the second is the UltraViolet Light Sanitization Box.

With X1900 Shovel Electric Joystick Testing Tool using this the breakdown time of the poclain excavator can be reduced and helping the company make millions in profit. Poclain is a missionary that takes out coal with a bucket and loads it with dumpers and to transport it.

If it stops for an hour, there is a possibility of causing a lot of damage. Arm stick is operated for swinging the bucket and is based on two electric joysticks. If such joysticks fail, it takes eight to ten hours to find out where the problem is. Through the testing tool one can find out where the problem is within five to ten minutes.

This device cost only 500 rupees to make, so far even poclain excavator manufacturing companies have not made such a device. This innovation is definitely a useful device not only for Singareni but for Coal India as well as the companies using Tata Hitachi EX1900 Shovel, Ramakrishna explained.

Ultra Violet Lights Sanitization Box, is a device that kills germs transmitted through paper, microbes or diseases. If we want to touch any paper inside that box, we can put those papers in that box for 20 seconds and switch on the lights. After 20 seconds after the lights are on, we can take them out without any fear.

This UV light sanitization box is capable of killing even the smallest microorganisms. It is very useful to get rid of infectious diseases, not only during Covid crosis but all the time, offices, libraries, wherever paper is used to get rid of diseases caused by new microbes, the engineer said.

A 9th Class student of Zilla Parishad High School at Kannala of Palakurthi mandal in Peddapalli district, B. Krishnaveni made a device named 'Multi Remover', which is a multipurpose tool. It can be used in three ways.

With this multi remover one can remove bulbs in houses without the fear of electric shock and it is also useful for plucking tree nuts and weeding. Anyone can easily operate this multi remover. This multi device has been made at a very low cost. Square pipe, bicycle brake system, bike handle grip and clips are the four parts used in making the equipment.