Invest in ‘Future’: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The state government is hopeful that Apple, the world’s richest multinational company, would pump in more investments in Telangana. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited company’s headquarters in California on Friday and held an informal meeting with company’s top executives in Cupertino, California.

Later, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the outcome of this meeting would be positive. He said the 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors, he said.

Revanth said the official delegation, including state IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, and senior officials highlighted the new Electronics Park, Skills University, AI City, Future City and other game changing initiatives to the senior executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions.

Amgen company announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad. The site, known as Amgen India, will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organization to further advance Amgen’s pipeline of medicines, the CM said.



Amgen India will be located in the HITEC City and would be occupying six floors. The site would accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in the last quarter of 2024.

“At a time when a quickly aging global population needs more innovation, the convergence of biotechnology and technology is enabling Amgen to work with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency —an incredibly exciting milestone for which we have been preparing for over a decade,” said David M Reese, MD, Executive Vice President and chief technology officer.

“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and establishing this new site in India, a country known for its world-class technology and life sciences talent, marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver on our mission to serve patients,” David added.