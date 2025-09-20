Invest in TG, become our brand ambassadors: CM to entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday invited the global investors to become "Telangana Brand Ambassadors."

Speaking at the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), here he said that the state government has developed a vibrant ecosystem whereby prospective investors can open their outlets and establish manufacturing units in Telangana.

“We are extending all kinds of support to investors and inviting huge global investments into Telangana. To facilitate this, we have already developed a viable investment system. Our idea is to create opportunities for our future generations. Telangana and Hyderabad have a glorious history”, he said.

Listing out the initiatives taken up by the government to spur economic growth, the Chief Minister criticised his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for crippling the state’s economy. “Telangana people have dethroned Telangana’s (Donald) Trump,” he quipped.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the US President, who has put a heavy tax burden on the country. Stating that political will is important to deliver good governance, Revanth Reddy said that the TelanganaRising Vision Document-2047 that is to be released on December 9 has been prepared to ensure all-round development of Telangana. Under the plan, the State has been divided into core urban, semi-urban and rural Telangana.

To ensure environment friendly living, the government has been moving pollution generating industries out of the core urban area which has a population of over one crore, he pointed out. The semi-urban area has been designated as a manufacturing zone (manufacturing). The Metro Rail project will be extended to 150 km, and will help 15 lakh people to commute daily.

Highlighting the benefits of the Musi Rejuvenation project, the Chief Minister said and added “We will transform Musi a la

Sabarmati”.