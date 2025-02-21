Investigation into fraudulent AEO appointments underway

Gadwal: A major scandal involving fake certificates has come to light in Jogulamba Gadwal district, where several individuals are reportedly employed in government jobs using fraudulent documents. Upon receiving information, the police launched an investigation, leading to the detention of those involved in produc-ing fake certificates and two employees who secured jobs using them.

According to sources, in 2017, a group of individuals allegedly used forged certificates to secure jobs as Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Among them, one worked in Maldakal mandal, another in Narayanpet, and a third in Achampet. It has been revealed that these three individuals belong to the same family. Reports suggest that more than 12 people have secured AEO positions using fake certificates that falsely claimed they had studied Agricultural Engineering at a university in Uttar Pradesh.

In February 2024, cases were registered against those who had fraudulently obtained AEO jobs using fake certificates. Some of the accused are now believed to have settled abroad. The investigation has also revealed multiple angles regarding fraudulent appointments in the Agriculture Department in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Meanwhile, investigators suspect that at least 12 people have obtained Agriculture Department jobs in the district using forged certificates. Further inquiries indicate that more than 70 individuals may have received promotions based on fake postgraduate certificates.

One of the accused, who previously worked as an AEO in Maldakal mandal, was detained by the police. During questioning, he reportedly revealed that his relative was employed in Narayanpet, while another person was working in Nalgonda district. Investigators suspect that at least 12 individuals in the Agricul-ture Department, and possibly others in different government departments, have used fraudulent cer-tificates to secure employment.

Earlier this week, Gadwal police detained key members of the fake certificate racket. The investigation is being led by Gadwal Circle Inspector P Srinu and Town SI Kalyan Rao, who are conducting inquiries with-in the Agriculture Department. Reports indicate that an organised gang based in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh played a significant role in this scam.

The investigation is expanding beyond Gadwal, as police believe that further evidence will emerge if simi-lar inquiries are conducted across the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.