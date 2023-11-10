  • Menu
IPS officer Anjan Chakraborty visits Mulugu to monitor Election process

Anjan Chakraborty IPS of 2006 batch appointed to Mulugu district by the Election Commission of India to monitor the role of police in the elections to be held for Telangana Legislative Assembly seats has arrived in Mulugu district.

Anjan Chakraborty IPS of 2006 batch appointed to Mulugu district by the Election Commission of India to monitor the role of police in the elections to be held for Telangana Legislative Assembly seats has arrived in Mulugu district. Currently he is working as ACB Director in West Bengal cadre.

The police monitoring officer said that till the end of the election process, he will stay in Mulugu district and monitor the functioning of the check posts and the functioning of the police department in the election.

Additional SP Sadanandam, DSP Mulugu Ravinder, CI Kiran, Admin RI Satish, RI Home Guards Venkatanarayana, SI Tajuddin participated in this program.


