IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana in administrative reshuffle

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Congress government in Telangana has announced the transfer of 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Among the notable appointments, Abhishek Mohanty has been designated as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Vigilance and Enforcement.

Other key transfers include Gajarao Bhupal, who has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Logistics, and R. Bhaskaran, who will serve as DIG of Intelligence. Chandana Deepti has been assigned as Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) for Future City, while T. Annapurna takes up the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Cyberabad. Rahul Hegde has been transferred as DCP of Traffic-3.

Further appointments include R. Venkateswarlu as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), S. Chaitanya Kumar as DCP of Hyderabad Crime, and Avinash Kumar as DCP of Traffic-1. Kajal has been designated as DCP of Traffic-2, while Seshadri Reddy will serve as DCP of Cyberabad Commissionerate. Additionally, Rahul Reddy has been appointed as DCP of Malkajgiri Commissionerate, Shivam Upadhyay as DCP of Future City Commissionerate, and V. Srinivasulu takes on the role of DCP of Malkajgiri Traffic-2.

This reorganisation aims to enhance operational efficiency within the state's police force.