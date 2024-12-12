Live
IRCTC to run ‘Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra’
Hyderabad: IRCTC on Wednesday announced a new tourist package, ‘Maha Kumbh Punya Kshetra Yatra’ Bharat Gaurav tourist train, that will commence its journey from Secunderabad railway station on January 19.
According to SCR officials, the train will cover the famous Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj; Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kashi Vishalakshi, and Annapurna Devi at Varanasi; and Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya. It will provide boarding and de-boarding facilities at important en route stations like Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, and Madhira in Telangana and Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Vizag (Pendurthi), and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.
The whole trip will be covered over a period of seven nights and eight days. It includes all travel facilities, including rail as well as road transport, accommodation facilities, and catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, both on-board and off-board). Security on the train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), public announcement facilities in all coaches, travel insurance, and the presence of IRCTC tour managers will be present throughout the travel for assistance.