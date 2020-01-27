Top
Ireland NRI Prabod Reddy launches free medical services to farmers of Sivaraddygudem Village in Yadadri district

As part of his social program, Mr Prabod Reddy, an NRI vendor from Sivaraddygudem village who has been providing financial support for free corporate treatment in the village for the past six years has once again launched a special drive along with Sunrise Hospital Hyderabad to help the needy.

The Farmers who have sowed seeds during the Sankranti have met with severe problems of arthritis. Due to the lack of financial assistance, some farmers have neglected their health issues. However, Pramod Reddy who is currently residing in our village in Ireland with a quest to do something good for our village wants to find a solution to this problem and offers help to us by providing financial assistance to our village with free medical services every year. We have organized this event from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. About 400 to 500 villagers receive this free medical service.

Pochampalli Mandal MPTC, Madgula Prabhakar Reddy, ZPTC President Kota Pushpalatha, Village Sarpanch Peers Manjula Mahipal Reddy and Shivareddygudem Welfare Society thanked Mekala Prabodh Reddy for providing financial assistance. Paresh Prabodh Reddy's parents and Sunrise Hospital doctors were honoured by the Shivareddygudem Welfare Society.

The event was organized under the auspices of Mekala Janga Reddy, Peersla Mahipal Reddy and Chilumula Venkat Reddy. Members of the team who collaborated on the formation of this health body comprises of Mekala Janga Reddy, Pisarla Mahipal Reddy, Chilumula Venkat Reddy, Pisarla Ramakrishna Reddy, Pisarla Narsimhareddy, Pisarla Ravinder Reddy, Pasarla Rajasekhara Reddy, Pisarla Srikanth Reddy, Varla Srinivas Reddy, Mekala Ashok Reddy, Anthati Ramesh, Nari Rajender, Bokka Janga Reddy, Tripura Janga Reddy, Varala Malla Reddy, Weeks Janga Reddy, Weekly Jagan Reddy, Varala Jagan Reddy Chilumula Shekhar Reddy, Kandadi Vishnu, Gudur Srinu, Mupparam Brahma Chari, Mora Indra Sena Reddy, Bokka Venkat Re Di, Erravolu Seenu, Santosh and others respectively.

