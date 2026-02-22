Irish Minister Explores Academic Collaboration at JNTU Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation led by Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Government of Ireland, visited Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Saturday. The delegation interacted with the University administration, faculty, and students to explore opportunities for academic cooperation and collaborative initiatives between India and Ireland.

The Minister met Vice-Chancellor Dr T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Rector Dr K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Registrar Dr K. Venkateswara Rao, and other senior officials. An exclusive session at the UGC MMTC Auditorium highlighted education pathways, scholarships, career opportunities, and global exposure in Ireland.

Jack Chambers emphasised Ireland’s keen interest in strengthening academic partnerships with India, noting that bilateral trade has grown by 90% in the past decade. He underlined shared cultural values and the transformation of both nations from agrarian economies to technology leaders. He also assured students of standardised fee structures, financial aid based on merit, and post-graduate visa opportunities for internships.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishen Kumar Reddy expressed optimism about collaborations with Ireland, citing JNTUH’s past partnerships with German and Swedish universities. He noted that Indian students, with strong English communication skills, are well-positioned to benefit from higher education and employment opportunities in Ireland.