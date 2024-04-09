Irked BRS leaders complain to EC against RaGa’s remarks on KCR

Hyderabad:The BRS party on Monday lodged a complaint against the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for violating the model code of conduct by abusing, passing derogatory remarks and making unsubstantiated and unverified allegations against the BRS chief. The BRS leaders pointed out that the Congress leader during the Tukkuguda public meeting has alleged that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was involved in phone tapping case and that he has misused states police and intelligence authorities, when he was the CM, which is an illegal and malafide on the part of Rahul Gandhi.

The BRS leaders demanded the Election Commission to ban Rahul Gandhi from campaigning for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024. Initiate action against Rahul Gandhi and Congress party for violating the Code. The BRS leaders also filed a complaint against Minister Konda Surekha for making similar comments.