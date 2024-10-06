Live
Just In
Irregularities confirmed in Varahi land
Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy announced that a committee of four officials has confirmed irregularities in Survey No. 118/P in Balanagar.
Mahabubnagar : Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy announced that a committee of four officials has confirmed irregularities in Survey No. 118/P in Balanagar. The report revealed that 1.67 lakh tonnes of soil were illegally brought in, a pond was filled in and redirected, and a nearby cemetery was destroyed.
The inquiry, prompted by MLA Reddy’s complaint against ‘Shri Varahi Infra and Developers’, was conducted by a committee including Mahbubnagar RDO E. Naveen, Irrigation EE CH Uday Shankar, Survey Land Records AD S. Krishna Rao, and DD Mines K. Narasimha Reddy. They investigated the area last May, interviewing local farmers and villagers.
The committee’s findings confirmed that the canal leading to a large pond was blocked, causing flooding in surrounding fields and damaging crops. Additionally, they found that a 2.20-acre cemetery was also destroyed by the development activities.
While addressing the media on Saturday in Balanagar mandal, MLA Reddy criticized the authorities for permitting the illegal activities, questioning how permissions were granted despite the canal’s presence. He demanded that those responsible be held accountable and stated he would file a complaint with the Chief Secretary.
He also called for the cancellation of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the land, restoration of the buried canal, and protection of the destroyed cemetery. Reddy’s statements underscore the need for accountability in land management practices in the region.