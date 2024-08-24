Live
- Student groups urge OU to conduct PhD Category 2 entrance test
- HM prods women entrepreneurs to seize opportunities & excel
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- ‘Gram Sabhas’ a unique drive to transform state
- PM Modi invites Ukraine President to India, Zelensky accepts
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 24 August, 2024
- 700 Gram Sabhas held in Chittoor district
- Call for a renewed fight to achieve old pension system
- Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at MITS
Just In
Irrigation official lets cat out of Kaleshwaram bag
A top irrigation official in the State disclosed that the previous BRS government had constructed six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla barrage without mentioning it in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).
Hyderabad: A top irrigation official in the State disclosed that the previous BRS government had constructed six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla barrage without mentioning it in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Central Design Organisation (CDO) superintendent engineer Fazal appeared before Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram on Friday and recorded his statements. The officials told the Commission that the cross sections of the dams were approved based on the Kaleshwaram CE report without inspecting the construction site. The then Kaleshwaram CE asked to go for secant piles in the construction of Medigadda Dam as per the recommendations of NIT Warangal.
The additional six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla were not initially included in the designs. The construction of additional vents was done according to the decision of the cabinet. Retired CDO ENC Narender Reddy also appeared before the Commission on the second day and submitted two letters to the Commission in continuation of hearing on the Kaleshwaram project.