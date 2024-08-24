Irrigation official lets cat out of Kaleshwaram bag

Hyderabad: A top irrigation official in the State disclosed that the previous BRS government had constructed six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla barrage without mentioning it in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Central Design Organisation (CDO) superintendent engineer Fazal appeared before Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram on Friday and recorded his statements. The officials told the Commission that the cross sections of the dams were approved based on the Kaleshwaram CE report without inspecting the construction site. The then Kaleshwaram CE asked to go for secant piles in the construction of Medigadda Dam as per the recommendations of NIT Warangal.

The additional six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla were not initially included in the designs. The construction of additional vents was done according to the decision of the cabinet. Retired CDO ENC Narender Reddy also appeared before the Commission on the second day and submitted two letters to the Commission in continuation of hearing on the Kaleshwaram project.