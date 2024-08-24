  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Irrigation official lets cat out of Kaleshwaram bag

Irrigation official lets cat out of Kaleshwaram bag
x
Highlights

A top irrigation official in the State disclosed that the previous BRS government had constructed six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla barrage without mentioning it in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Hyderabad: A top irrigation official in the State disclosed that the previous BRS government had constructed six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla barrage without mentioning it in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Central Design Organisation (CDO) superintendent engineer Fazal appeared before Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram on Friday and recorded his statements. The officials told the Commission that the cross sections of the dams were approved based on the Kaleshwaram CE report without inspecting the construction site. The then Kaleshwaram CE asked to go for secant piles in the construction of Medigadda Dam as per the recommendations of NIT Warangal.

The additional six vents in the second Block A of Sundilla were not initially included in the designs. The construction of additional vents was done according to the decision of the cabinet. Retired CDO ENC Narender Reddy also appeared before the Commission on the second day and submitted two letters to the Commission in continuation of hearing on the Kaleshwaram project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X