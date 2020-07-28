Is Coronavirus care in MGMH falling apart? It looks so

Warangal: What if the caretakers find themselves in a tight spot? It's a lingering question before the authorities. With a sizable number of postgraduate doctors and lab technicians, who are associated with the Covid-19 special ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal tested positive for the infection, the lingering question before the authorities is how to tackle the situation. This comes especially at a time when there is a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the erstwhile Warangal district.

With the number of cases identified in the last few days crossing the three-digit mark, it's apparent that the authorities are in for a huge challenge in the time to come. On the other hand, the MGMH is continuously witnessing a huge stream of suspects for Covid-19 tests.

Against this backdrop, as many as 19 postgraduate doctors and 41 lab technicians discharging duties in the Covid-19 ward have been found infected with the coronavirus. The officials say that those affected with the coronavirus have been advised home quarantine besides providing them with the isolation kits.

When asked about the healthcare of those ordinary people who are being treated at the MGMH Covid-19 ward, a top medical and health official said that they have to make do with whatever resources they have with. Meanwhile, the demand for designating MGMH as Covid-19 facility on the lines of Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad is growing louder from a section of people. They demand that the seven-storied super specialty hospital being constructed on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) should be turned as the general hospital.

"MGMH is the lifeline of north Telangana which caters to the health needs of poor should be given a facelift immediately. It augurs well for the poor and middleclass if the government designates the MGMH as the Covid-19 Hospital," Warangal DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy told The Hans India, demanding the people's representatives representing Warangal to improve the infrastructural facilities in the hospital.