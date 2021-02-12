Is MIM untouchable, asks Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Faced with criticism of having an understanding with MIM, the TRS leaders on Friday questioned whether the Majlis party was untouchable.

Addressing a press conference here Talasani Srinivas Yadav lashed out at BJP leaders for their criticism on taking support of MIM. Srinivas Yadav questioned whether MIM was untouchable and if that was the case, the Central government should ban the party, he added. He further said that the TRS did not seek support or offered any post to MIM. He asked the reporters to question the MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his tweet claiming that TRS offered the post of deputy mayor to the party.

The TRS leader questioned as to why the BJP contested the mayor elections when they had no majority in the corporation. "Did they plan to repeat their strategy they adopted in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan to topple democratically elected governments, " asked Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The TRS leaders alleged that the BJP leaders were unable to digest the fact that two women were given Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. He questiond why the BJP took the support of Congress in Manikonda and Makthal Municipalities.

The TRS leaders asked the BJP leaders to stop their tirade against the TRS and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "We can also talk against the Prime Minister but we are maintaining restraint," said Srinivas Yadav.

Government whip B Suman took exception to the comments of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind against the chief minister. He should first fulfil promise he mentioned in the affidavit, said Suman.