Is people’s trust in BJP under question in Telangana?

Hyderabad: Amidst growing impression that that BJP has tacit understanding with the BRS party in Telangana, Union Minister Anurag Thakur tried to dismiss this view on Saturday saying that the probe agencies will not spare anyone in the Delhi Excise Policy case, including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, whose name was mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Thakur was referring to the arrests of former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, Thakur said "her (Kavitha's) number will also come".

"Kavithaji's name is mentioned in the Delhi Excise Policy case and investigating agencies are probing the matter,” he said.

“If former deputy chief minister of Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were not spared and when notice was issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, then the day would not be far away for Kavitha also," he said. "No one will be spared. Whoever is involved...one by one their number will come,” Thakur said.

But rival parties like Congress say that people were not ready to believe such statements by BJP leaders as their statements do not match action.

They said in the past also such statements were made but then things were put in cold storage.

Moreover, they questioned as to how a Union minister can say what the probe agencies would do?

Interestingly, the statements made by Thakur and another Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy were contradictory regarding the probe into the sinking of pillars at the Medigadda project.

Thakur said that an investigation will be carried out over alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project and strict action will be initiated.

He said their sins will cost them dearly and their corruption will take them to jail adding, "KCR you can change your party's name from TRS to BRS, but you cannot hide your corrupt face and KCR cannot hide his family's corruption".

But on the other hand, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre on its own cannot order a CBI probe. If the government writes a letter, it would immediately order such a probe.