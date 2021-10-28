Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Youth of the country will get weak and both their career and health will be ruined if they become drug addicts. The government should tackle drug sellers and users with an iron hand. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao should work to curb drug menace in the same way he strived to achieve separate Telangana. The Hans India is the first newspaper to identify the growing drug abuse in the State and to warn the society.

Bhanothu Kiran Kumar, KN Construction, Nizamabad

Moral honesty should be increased among youth. Meanwhile, parents also should monitor their children regarding drug use. Cannabis cultivation should be stopped. Alcohol sales should be reduced. The government must constantly monitor and crack down drugs sale and usage. There should be surveillance on South African citizens. Steps must be taken to curb modern trends. Pubs should be closed.

Billa Vikyath Chandana, Kollur, Nizamabad

Narcotics affects mental and physical health of an individual and also disturbs society. The illegal ganja business is going on unabated in the State ruining the youth. The government should curb drug production and sales from ground level and must introduce new amendments and educate people about the ill- effects of drugs. Meanwhile, citizens also should play a responsible role in eradicating this. Cyber wing must play a major role in detection, production and illegal trade of ganja in Telangana.

Sripada Sridhar, B Tech student, Khammam

It is good that the government is taking the problem of drug menace very seriously. Basically, it is a problem that needs multi pronged approach to achieve the desired results. Sustained political will on the part of the government, the sincere bureaucratic commitment and civil society's awareness of drug menace's impact on the youth are very much needed to nip it in the bud.

Unless, it is tackled in a planned manner, given the present day unemployment level, given the present day socio political amorality, the middle class's self gratification, it surely takes a heavy toll on the democratic and economic health of the country in days to come.one hopes, what is started in a big way is going to end in a bigger way. For whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.

Yalamudik, Retired English lecturer Khammam

Enforcement should be conducted strictly from the grassroots level. I see many kirana shops selling banned gutka for exorbitant rates and cops turning blind eye to these sales. The government should ban sales of banned items and focus on preventing the drugs mafia from luring people to harmful substances.

Sai Teja, Anti-Corruption Activist, Hyderabad