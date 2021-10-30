Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

In India, more than half of the population is youth. Hence drug dealers are targeting youth, who will easily fall prey for drugs. But drug addiction will spoil health and career of the youth. Also, drug addicts may resort to criminal activities. Hence, it is inevitable to curb drugs supply and usage. It is appreciable that the government is taking measures like campaigns, runs etc to create awareness among the public. Ganja cultivation should be banned strictly and stringent action should be taken on drug suppliers and peddlers.

Anaberi Nitisha, MBA, social worker, Karimnagar

In recent years, consumption of narcotic substances, especially traditional plant-based drugs such as cannabis, cocaine etc, has increased enormously. The recent cases against celebrities, particularly film actors, are also alarming as they influence public attitude, values and behaviour towards drug abuse. Stats say that there has been 74% increase in overall cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the last decade. The number of cases involving juveniles is also alarming. The onus is on the government to protect the society from drug menace.

Dr S Savitha Jyotsna, Secretary of Sports Board, Kakatiya University, Warangal

Parents need to allocate some time to assess the behavioral changes in their wards, especially during their adolescence. It's equally important that the management of the educational institutions will have to monitor the students from time to time. The onus is on government agencies to find out the source of drug supply and deal them with the iron fist. Availability of excess money leads adolescents to such habits including boozing, betting and gambling.

Durgam Saraiah, PDSU district president, Warangal