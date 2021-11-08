Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State.

He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

There should be good behaviour in the youth with godliness. Young people should fight against drug use as a social responsibility. Pub culture should not be promoted by the government. The wine liqueur sale should be discontinued. The government continues to sell liqueur on the one hand. On the other hand, trying to control drug use is ridiculous . Women must get rid of the fight for a complete ban on alcohol.

Doddi Sameera, Nizamabad

Drug addiction can affect several aspects of a person's physical and mental health. Certain drugs can lead to drowsiness and slow breathing, while others may cause insomnia, paranoia, or hallucinations. Chronic drug use is associated with cardiovascular, kidney, and liver disease. In addition to its physical effects, drug abuse can adversely affect a person's relationships, homework life and mental health. Care providers should tailor treatment to a person's needs. Community-based organisations and State-funded treatment programmes usually involve a combination of behavioral therapy, group therapy and medication. To eradicate this, the government should work in good faith to give adequate powers and funding to NGOs and thereby prevent the protection of society.

Gurram Padma Reddy, Sahaya Public Welfare Association, Karimnagar

Drugs have become a socio-psychological problem. People need to be motivated to withdraw from their use. The government should also act harshly. Farmers who grow marijuana, in particular, should be diverted to commercial crops. Police, Agriculture Department and Excise Department officials should conduct regular field inspections on cannabis cultivation. Food crops should be bought by the government at a good price. If farmers cultivate marijuana, their lands should be taken over by the government. With continuous vigilance in the Telugu States, cannabis cultivation should no longer be done without an address. Parents should also supervise their offspring to be disciplined.

- Doddi Ramu Naidu, Nizamabad

