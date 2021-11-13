Is State becoming UDTA Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Containing drug abuse and trade is a huge challenge before the State government. The government needs to act swiftly before the youth, especially students, fall prey to the drugs. Special task force teams should be formed besides activating the informer system. Any dilly-dalliance could deliver a catastrophic blow on youth. At the same time the onus is also on parents and education institutes to keep a tab on their wards. The police should keep a track on institutes such as medical and engineering colleges. The threat of punishment will also dissuade people from wrongdoing.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Pedamalla, KU Campus Vice-Principal, Warangal

Conducting awareness programmes will help the State from not becoming 'Udta Telangana'. It's the youth mainly, who will get attracted for drugs. The government has failed to create awareness among the public about bad habits. In the last two years of Covid outbreak, usage of ganja and other substances has increased, as police and Excise departments didn't pay interest on ganja smuggling and also police failed to set up border check posts. This facilitated free smuggling and youth become addicts. Ganja usage become common in parties and pubs. The government should nab drug peddlers and impost strict punishment for them.

K David, private employee, Kothagudem

Everyone in the society must work together to eliminate drug usage. Drugs will spoil the life and career of the youth. Police should gather youth in villages and colonies in cities and encourage them to fight against drugs abuse as part of friendly policing. Until drugs menace is eradicated totally from the society, everyone should take part in the fight against this. Parents must watch their children activities regularly to check whether they are getting into bad habits.

Kommu Krishna, Adilabad

Youth should fight against ganja and other substances usage as a social responsibility and should not get addicted. Drug addiction will affects physical and mental health of the addicts. It will spoil their lives. Youth and social organisations, with the help of police, should strive to curb drug menace in the society. Parents should always focus on their wards what they are doing and observe their friends with who they are spending time outside house and educational institutions. And those already addicted should come out of the vicious effect of drugs.

Shyam, businessman, Adilabad










