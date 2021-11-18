Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State.

He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

The youth of Telangana are getting attracted to various drugs and going in a wrong direction, which is increasing crime and atrocities in the State. The easy and high availability of drugs in the society is the main reason for the youth to become addicted. If the situation continues, it will create a big problem to the society. So, to avoid this, strict laws should be enforced and serious action should be taken on drug peddlers and suppliers. Counselling centres should be set up in schools and colleges to give counselling to children and youth about the serious effects of drugs on health and their future. Drug menace could be curbed by holding awareness programmes.

Somarapu Lavanya Arun Kumar, Lions Club Ramagundam Women wing president, Ramagundam

Youth may find temporary relief and enjoyment after taking drugs, but they will show very adverse effect in the long run, destroying their health. Drug abuse not only ruin their health, but also their career and bright future and their family. They should be focused on studies and career rather than getting addicted to drugs. Parents play a very important role in their wards' and they should spend time with their children and educate them about drugs and its effects.

Since universities became hotspots for drug peddlers, they should make strict policies and monitor students regularly inside and outside the campus. Telangana government should take strict action against drug mafia. Drug addicted youth should not be punished rather they should be given counseling.

Kukkadapu Rohith, B Tech student, Halia, Nalgonda

Despite having a very strong surveillance system in the country, the drug mafia is not only enslaving the youth by trading them for thousands of crores of rupees but ultimately playing havoc with their future and lives. According to the World Drug Report 2020, drug use in developing countries is increasing every year. The drug trade cannot be stopped unless the authorities bring cases to the screen just for the sake of their publicity. That is why cases are being unfocussed by politicians and police officers having good financial dealings with gangs. The authorities can put an end to the drug system if they perform their duties honestly and without succumbing to any temptations.

Dr Siluveru Harinath, research associate, Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Warangal

Need of the hour is to strictly implement the rules and regulations pertaining to the Narcotics Act strictly. Unless the system works strictly, no one falls in the line. It's a welcome sign that the State government has decided to tackle the issue with iron hands. On the other hand, the onus is also on parents and educational institutions to keep an eye on their wards. Without their involvement, it's difficult to keep a tab on drug abuse. The support of NGOs is also important as they could organise awareness programmes to sensitise the youth.

S Kasi, photoshoot organiser, Hanumakonda