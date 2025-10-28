ISB PGP class of 2005 funds new merit scholarship for future leaders

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the establishment of the PGP Class of 2005 Scholarship, a new merit-based award that will provide an annual tuition fee waiver to a deserving student of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), starting from the current academic year.

This initiative follows the PGP Class of 2005 coming together after their 20-year reunion last year. Their collective gesture of gratitude underscores an enduring bond with their alma mater.

With a matching contribution from ISB, the scholarship’s endowment of Rs 2.25 crore is well-positioned to support the award in perpetuity, ensuring generations of deserving students benefit from this legacy of giving.

The scholarship was formally announced at a ceremony attended by alumni from the Class of 2005, Dean Madan Pillutla, and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, Alumni Engagement and External Relations, ISB. Ausang Shukla, representing the PGP Class of 2005, stated:

“The one year at ISB has played a transformative role, personally and professionally, for many of us. It is therefore very special for us... to be able to come together in this manner and make this contribution to ‘pay it forward’ and help others benefit from the fantastic experience that is ISB!”