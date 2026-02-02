ISB professors praise allied health push

Hyderabad: Professor Sarang Deo, Deputy Dean (Faculty & Research) and Executive Director, Max Institute of Healthcare Management at the Indian School of Business (ISB), welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 provision to “upgrade and establish new institutions for Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) in 10 selected disciplines,” calling it timely and necessary.

Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget presentation, Prof. Deo said India’s changing demographic profile and evolving disease burden demand expansion of the healthcare workforce beyond physicians and nurses. “We clearly need to augment core clinical staff with allied health professionals capable of managing patient care outside conventional hospital settings,” he said. He noted that AHPs play a critical role in home care, long-term nursing and rehabilitation centres, transition care units, and senior living facilities. With increasing use of digital technologies in healthcare, Prof. Deo emphasised the need for professionals combining technical expertise with empathetic patient care. “Allied health professionals who understand both technology and clinical care can significantly improve patient outcomes,” he added.

However, he cautioned that expansion must not compromise quality. “Lessons from medical education must be applied to ensure graduates are well-trained, immediately employable, and effectively integrated into the health system from day one,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Prasanna Tantri of ISB described the Budget as “broadly reasonable” amid a challenging global and domestic macroeconomic environment.