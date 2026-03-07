ISKCON Cyberabad temple bhumipuja tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Bhumipuja (Shankusthapana) ceremony for the proposed ISKCON Cyberabad Temple will be held on March 8 at Nallagandla–Gopanpalli in Hyderabad. Announcing this at a press conference at the Somajiguda Press Club on Friday, ISKCON Cyberabad Temple President Ramadas said the temple will be constructed adjacent to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple.

He said the temple complex will serve as a spiritual and cultural centre promoting Vedic heritage and community welfare. A mega annadana kitchen will provide free meals to the needy, while the temple will also offer value-based education, skill development programmes for youth, family counselling, and spiritual guidance based on Vedic principles.

The complex will feature shrines of Sri Sri Radha Krishna and Astasakhis and include a goshala for cow protection. Ministers, MPs and public representatives, including Konda Surekha, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi, are expected to attend the ceremony. Devotees and the public have been invited to participate.