Isolation centres will be set up in Khammam: Collector Karnan

Khammam: Various isolation centres with 1,000 beds are being set up in Khammam district as Covid-19 cases have been increasing with each day and taking all measures to stop the spread of the virus, informed District Collector RV Karnan.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, he said 120 beds oxygen and 15 ventilators are ready at the main hospital in Khammam and asked the people not to get panic since there are all facilities in the district. He asked people to wear masks strictly and maintain social distancing to prevent corona from spreading.

Collector Karnan said they are organising Haritha Haram plantation drive by following Covid-19 norms in all mandals. Nearly 30 lakh saplings were planted across the district and will fulfil the district's target of planting 1.30 lakh saplings in coming months with the support of people and officers, he said. The Collector expressed happiness on monsoon (rainy) crops in the district. Stating that all the farmers in the district are following the new regulatory system of agriculture, as told by the government, he gave the example that last year maize was cultivated in 90,000 acres in the district but now it was sowed in only 90 acres. Farmers are cultivating paddy and chilly in about three lakh acres across the district.