It is not Praja Dharbar , but Drama Darbar: Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Praja Darbar was just a ‘drama darbar’, former Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Monday demanded the government to release a white paper on the number of issues solved under the darbar.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan here, Prashanth Reddy said that the preparatory meeting of Nizamabad Lok Sabha was held on Monday where a large number of key activists participated. He said that activists encouraged them to forget the assembly election defeat and focus on the parliamentary elections. Activists assured that they would definitely capture the Nizamabad Parliament seat this time.

Talking on the Assembly elections, Prashanth Reddy said that it was the defeat of BRS but not the victory of Congress. Congress rule has completed a month. Revanth is talking about granting freedom and independence. The CM himself participated in PrajaDarbhar only for one day. It was said the darbar will be taken up twice a week and now even the authorities were not caring about the people. Release a white paper on how many people have solved problems in public durbar in this month, said Prashanth Reddy.

On the comments of Revanth Reddy that they were bringing governance closer to the people, the BRS leader said that people were brought on the roads in the name of receiving petitions. Applications were also taken from those who don’t require. The BRS leader demanded the government to announce a scheme to provide employment to auto drivers giving Rs 15,000 per month.

Reddy said that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao after large scale deliberations brought new districts. The entire world wants decentralization of governance but Revanth is bringing out feudal ideas in decentralization mode. It seems Revanth wants to cancel everything done by KCR.

MLC L Ramana said that Revanth went to Delhi six times within a month and it was clear with these trips that Revanth was a weak chief minister.