IT raids on Telangana minister's close aides continue Phrama & realtors under radar

The continuous IT raids on teb residence of BRS party's Maheshwaram candidate P. Sabitha Indra Reddy's close associates and relatives for the last two days triggered political heat. The ruling party leaders alleged that their political rivals during the election period targeted the BRS candidates to defame them by conducting regular IT raids on their associate's residences.

The IT sleuths carried out raids on the associates of a pharma company’s management for allegedly making cash transactions. Reports said that raids were conducted on K. Narender Reddy of Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) for making allegedly suspicious cash transactions, including cash deposits in several accounts. The I-T officials have verified the details of Nagender Reddy's association with Dr Reddy's lab and links to political leaders

Sources said that the I-T officials also carried out raids on the residence and office of noted realtor Pradeep Reddy and a close relative of the minister. The raids were carried out at Nagulapally, Ramachandrapuram, Patelgua, Gachibowli, Miyapur and other places.

The I-T officials verified the sources of income of Pradeep Reddy and collected his income-tax returns (ITRs) papers. The IT officials also verified the call data of Pradeep Reddy and seized his bank accounts.

Sources said that the IT officials were busy verifying the IT returns filed by noted Pharma company management and big realty groups to find whether the management was involved in money laundering.