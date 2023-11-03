It will be vote for welfare, devpt, asserts Puvvada

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday said that only CM KCR enjoys the credit of having accommodated a leader from Khammam in the Cabinet in the last 75 years.

Addressing the media, with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Assembly election coordination panel head RJC Krishna, at the district party office, he was proud to represent Khammam which secured second place in all-round development in the state. “As a son of soil,” he said he strove to meet drinking water supply needs. Speaking of Raghunathapalem, he said it was the only mandal formed in Khammam constituency after the formation of Telangana State. An amount of Rs 25 crore was secured for development works in the mandal, which put turned it an ideal mandal in the State. Exuding confidence that the people would certainly for BRS, he said they were aware of who ushered in significant development in the constituency and, hence, their huge participation in CM KCR’s meetings at Palair, Sathupalli and Yellandu. Their numbers exceeded the party expectations, a jubilant Puvvada said. KCR would address a public meeting at SR & BGNR College in Khammam for the victory of BRS candidates in 10 Assembly seats in Khammam and Kothagudem districts, he informed and urged everyone to attend it.

Sandra Venkata Veeraiah reminded that the CM did not ignore Khammam district though it gave only seat to the BRS in the last election. He the 100-bed hospital was reacing completion in Sathupalli. Because of the support of the Chief Minister, there was was not a single mud road in Sathupalli constituency and 80 per cent of roads were cement roads, he said.

Tata Madhusudhan and Ravichandra said that there were expecting one lakh people from Khammam constituency to attend the CM’s meeting.