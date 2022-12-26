ITDA eyes 100% result in SSC exams

Kothagudem: Targeting 100 per cent results for all tribal students this year in various schools under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, the authorities are planning to implement sixty-day action plan in the schools this year.

Special focus is being laid on securing the highest number of 10/10 grade point average (GPA) in the current academic year in addition to achieving cent percent pass results. To attain this target, the ITDA officials have planned to conduct special remedial classes for the SSC students.

In all, there are 2,550 Class 10 students studying in 39 Ashram High Schools along with students staying at 16 Tribal Welfare Hostels under the limits of the ITDA in the erstwhile Khammam district.

ITDA's Academic and Community Mobilisation Officer at Project Monitoring and Resource Cell (PMRC), T Ramanaiah informed The Hans India that a 60-day action has been chalked out to prepare the students to achieve better scores in annual SSC examination.

All most all the syllabus has been completed in all the schools. The remedial classes will be started in the first week of January under the new plan. The students will be divided into four groups; A, B, C and D based on their academic standards and accordingly they will be prepared for the exam.

Subject teachers will lay special focus on slow learners and teach them techniques to perform better in the examination. Orientation classes for the teachers will also be conducted in January to make them understand the objectives of the 60-day action, Ramanaiah said.

Resource persons at the PMRC have been visiting all the schools under ITDA interacting with the teachers discussing the importance of the action plan as well the steps needed for achieving better results in this academic year.

During the 60-day period slip tests, pre-final exam and finally a model grand test will be conducted. The progress of the students will be monitored on a daily basis so that they can be well prepared for the annual examination, he said.

The ITDA Project Officer Potru Gautham had given directions on implementing the programme and had conducted review meets with the staff regarding the programme. The Project Officer also asked the staff to take special interest in the programme targeting 100 per cent results of students in every school and to work for the success of the programme, Ramaiah said.