ITDA PO directs medical authorities to be vigilant amid rainy season

Bhadrachalam: He made a surprise visit to the primary health center in Ashwapuram on Tuesday. Hospital Drugstore, Laboratory and Primary Health After knowing whether the patients receiving treatment at the center received proper medical treatment or not, he said that the tribal families living in the remote forest areas should see that the medical staff and medical officials should be local in the primary health centers where they work and be available to the tribals 24 hours a day.

Medical staff working in the health center are available He said that patients who come to the primary health center should be treated with courtesy, especially pregnant women, and should be given proper treatment.

He said that the OP register of the patients coming to the health center should be maintained properly, and awareness should be created about Taruna and sickle cell diseases which are newly prevalent in the tribal villages and the medical staff should be punctual. Any febrile blood blisters collected and malariaIf there is, full treatment should be provided and blood samples should be sent to the tea hub for other diseases and once the reports are received, support should be provided to the tribals so that full treatment can be provided. Doctors are advised to keep adequate number of medicines available in PHC for all diseases.

Later speaking to the Asha workers that the tribals in the villages under your jurisdiction should ensure that water does not stand outside their houses during the rainy season.He said that the tribals should be informed and old tires or coolers, if any, should be removed. Later, he visited the veterinary hospital and advised the officials to issue a show cause notice to the veterinary assistant Anita as the staff working there did not give a proper answer. Later, under LAO/SDC Suma regarding 800 acres of land for open cost expansion in Gollagudem village in Manuguru.He participated in the Pisa Grama Sabha being held with the farmers of the village.

Manuguru Tahsildar Raghavareddy Ashwapuram Tahsildar Swarna and medical staff participated in this program.

The office of Additional Civil Relations Officer is issued from Bhadrachalam*