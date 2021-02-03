It’s chilly nights once again

Begumpet: People of the State, including the capital, are to face chilly weather once again this week.

As mainly low-level Easterlies/north Easterlies prevailed over the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the night temperatures recorded a marked fall by -4.1 degrees Celsius or less in some parts.

They fell appreciably ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in many parts of Telangana. The temperatures were appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some parts, according to the Met department bulletin.

The lowest minimum temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, which had 11.7 degrees Celsius on Monday and 15.2 on Sunday. The weather in Hyderabad is also set to get chilly with the forecast of 16, 17, 17, 17, 18 and 18 during February 3 and 8.

The City registered a night temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius on February 2, as against the previous day's 20.6, with fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later as the outlook.

The other minimum temperatures recorded in the State were: Ramagundam 12.3, Hakimpet 15, Dundigal 15.6, Hanamkonda& Medak 16 each, Bhadrachalam 16.6, Nizamabad 17.3, Nalgonda 18, Mahbubnagar 18.8, Khammam 20.4.

The day temperatures too registered a slight fall, with Bhadrachalam showing 32 degrees C. It was followed by Adilabad 31.8, Khammam & Medak 31.6 each, Ramagundam 31.2, Nizamabad 31.1, Nalgonda 31, Mahbubnagar 30.9, Hanamkonda 30.5, Hyderabad 29.6, Dundigal 28.7, Hakimpet 28.4.