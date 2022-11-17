It’s not BJP, Kavitha was interested in Congress, claims MP Arvind

Hyderabad: BJP MP D Arvind on Thursday alleged that the TRS MLC and daughter of CM KCR wanted to join the Congress party. He claimed that Kavitha also contacted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to join the grand old party and had a telephonic conversation with him.

Speaking to media persons here, the BJP MP claimed that CM KCR, on finding out about the efforts being made by his daughter, took Kavitha to Lucknow along with him to pay floral tributes to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and played a drama to tell the world that his daughter was not leaving the TRS party. He made it clear that they did not have any need to welcome State Minister KTR and Kavitha into the BJP.

He said their party did not need second-hand MLAs. Arvind claimed that the Union government had asked them to submit a report about the ruling TRS party in the State. Reminding the promise of KCR that he would set up ten power plants after coming to power, he said the CM was able to complete only one power plant in the State and added that Yadadri power plant was not yet completed by the State government.

Meanwhile, the BJP constituted a study committee to undertake study on the public problems and the failures of the TRS party. Aravind was appointed as convenor of the committee. Party leaders like Vivek Venkatswami, MLA M Raghunandan Rao, D Prakash Reddy, Babi Azmeera have been appointed as the members of the committee.