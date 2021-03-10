It's not possible to give government jobs to all: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that it was not possible to provide government jobs to all the unemployed as only 1 per cent of the population can be absorbed into the government.



Speaking at an interactive meeting of Telangana Private Colleges and School Management and Staff Welfare Association on Tuesday, KTR said, "Be it KCR's government or Modi government or Biden's government in America, no government in the world can take care of its unemployed and bring them under the government sector."

"The government can absorb only 1 per cent of their population. This is the reason why the private sector is encouraged by giving them red carpet and inviting them for investments," said KTR.

He lashed out at the Congress party for questioning TRS government for not filling up vacancies. During the ten-year rule of Congress government only 24,000 jobs were given whereas during the last six years the TRS government filled 1.30 lakh vacancies. Soon notification would be issued for the filling of 50,000 vacancies, he said.

He further said the though the government wanted to help the private teachers but it was not in a position to help them. "There are 12 lakh private teachers. It is not that we did not hear your woes but it was not possible to come to the rescue of such a big number of people as the financial condition of the government was not good. The government had to face losses of Rs 52,000 crore due to the Covid pandemic," he added. Rao continued his attack on the Centre for the rising fuel prices. "The BJP leaders criticised Congress leaders for rising fuel prices. He said that the government did not sanction a single education institute to Telangana. "Is Telangana not part of India? Is there no Telangana in Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas? We are paying Rs 2.72 lakh crore to the Centre as tax. We are not getting even 50 per cent of the funds," he said.