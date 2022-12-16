It's time to bid goodbye to BRS, says JP Nadda

Karimnagar: "Enough is Enough, it's time to bid goodbye to BRS," will be the campaign line of BJP as it is time to give "Aaram to BRS, Kaam to youth and take the state forward," said BJP national president J P Nadda.

Addressing a public meeting at Karimnagar to end the fifth phase of state president Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra, Nadda said KCR always claims that Telangana is the richest state but he said he would like to correct him that "Telangana was the richest state when it was formed. Now it is a state which is in debt to the tune of Rs 3.29 lakh crore and a state where corruption was also high."

Taking pot shots at the formation of BRS and the claims that it would throw the BJP government out of power and fly pink flag on the ramparts of Red Fort, Nadda said KCR failed to change the fortune of Telangana and converted the state into a family rule and created a situation where probe agencies had to question his daughter and how can he make the country prosper, he asked.

He further said KCR had gone back on all his promises starting from making a Dalit as the first CM of the state to non-celebration of Liberation Day, non-implementation of two-bedroom houses, loan waiver to farmers, land to SCs and STs and the list is big. Hence, he said it is time to give VRS (Voluntary Retirement Service) to BRS. He alleged that at "Macro level, KCR had looted the state and at micro level his ministers had done the same." Dharni portal has become a tool for loot.

He had successfully pushed out all those who fought for separate state and deprived local bodies of funds. It was the Centre which gave Rs 42,000 crore to the local bodies, he said. KCR follows only a single-point programme that abuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Government, he said, had allocated 4,996 kilometres of roads by spending Rs 104 lakh crore. This network is equal to a road length between Telangana and Ladakh. It had also taken up four-lane flyovers and elevated corridor works. Under the Har Ghar Jal scheme, 1.91 crore households got water. But KCR will not reveal this.



Nadda said the Centre had given funds for setting up Wellness Centres. He changed the name to Basti Dawakhanas, claimed it as his scheme and gave duplicate schemes to people. Concept of the Wellness Centre was to provide much better facilities unlike Basti Dawakahanas, he added.